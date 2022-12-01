NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged with assaulting a woman at an East Nashville gas station after she reportedly accused him of cutting ahead of her in line at the pump.

Metro police responded to the Z Mart on Gallatin Pike back on Sept. 29 in reference to an assault with a weapon.

The victim told officers she got into an argument with Walters Gates, 38, and another man over a gas pump she believed she was next in line for.

Walter Gates (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Words were exchanged by both parties before Gates pulled a firearm and then started to beat the woman with both with his fists and a gun, according to Metro police.

Authorities said video obtained from the location confirmed the assault of the victim.

Metro police said Gates pointed the gun at the victims face twice during the assault and punched the victim five times.

The victim did not engage back during the assault and even tried to flee from Gates, but was continued to be pursued by him, according to the arrest document.

Police said Gates eventually left the scene with his father, in a vehicle owned by his father.

Gates was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday and charged with felony aggravated assault charge with a deadly weapon. His bond was set for $100,000.