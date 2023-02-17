NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list was arrested Wednesday after police said she was found hiding in the bathtub of a hotel room with a loaded gun nearby.

Staff at the Gaylord Opryland Resort requested the Metro Nashville Police Department’s assistance after an off-duty police officer and security recognized a guest, 27-year-old Ta’Shara Anderson, as a wanted Davidson County fugitive, according to an affidavit.

Ta’Shara Anderson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anderson was wanted on 16 outstanding warrants. According to affidavits, many of the charges stemmed from a string of alleged shoplifting incidents, one in which Anderson is accused of trying to run a retail store employee over with her car.

One of the first incidents dates back to Nov. 2021, when Anderson is believed to have stolen more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a discounted designer apparel store, including a pair of off-white sneakers and an Alexander McQueen bag.

Only a month later, police said Anderson was spotted stealing over $4,000 worth of items from a store selling outdoor equipment and apparel.

She allegedly returned to the discounted designer apparel store again in Sept. 2022.

An employee recognized Anderson and tried to get a photo of her license plate information. However, according to an affidavit, Anderson drove toward her at a “high rate of speed.” The employee told police she had to “run and jump out of the way” to avoid being hit.

After spotting Anderson at the Opryland resort this week, security went to her hotel room to knock on the door. Authorities said her boyfriend initially answered the door and told security she was not in the room.

However, “staff at Opryland had been reviewing surveillance footage and knew that was not true,” the affidavit said.

She was found hiding in the bathtub of the hotel room with a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun “within lunge area,” police said. After officers conducted a records check on the firearm, they realized it had been stolen out of Davidson County in a 2021 burglary.

Security staff at the Opryland resort handed custody over to MNPD officers once they arrived.

Anderson is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault with fear of bodily injury, probation violation, four counts of theft of merchandise, two counts of failure to appear, aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping and two felony weapon charges.

She is among 15 wanted fugitives who have been arrested since the Metro Nashville Police Department began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October 2022.