NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 59-year-old man was charged with trespassing after he ran into a stranger’s Antioch home and tried to take a nap Sunday.

Metro police reported the incident happened at a home on Anderson Road near Murfreesboro Pike.

According to an arrest report, the man opened the front door and ran into a bathroom while yelling at the people inside.

The woman who lived at the home called 911 and told dispatchers the man was yelling but she could not understand him due to a language barrier, according to Metro police.

The victim then locked her children in a bedroom and waited for officers to arrive.

Officers reportedly found the man inside the home, lying on the floor while trying to take a nap. He told officers he had permission to be at the home but the residents and landlord told officers they did not know who he was, according to an arrest report.

The man was booked into the Metro jail and charged with aggravated criminal trespassing.