NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is dead and three of her relatives are injured after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex.

Metro police say the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday at Stonebrook Apartments, located in the 300 block of Hickory Trace Drive.

A 24-year-old was taken into custody in Cheatham County in relation to the shooting. Police say the shooting appears to be domestic related.

Cheatham County authorities tell News 2 the suspect was taken into custody at a Dollar General store on Maxey Road.

No other information was released