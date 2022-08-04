NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is dead and three of her relatives are injured after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex.
Metro police say the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday at Stonebrook Apartments, located in the 300 block of Hickory Trace Drive.
A 24-year-old was taken into custody in Cheatham County in relation to the shooting. Police say the shooting appears to be domestic related.
Cheatham County authorities tell News 2 the suspect was taken into custody at a Dollar General store on Maxey Road.
No other information was released
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.