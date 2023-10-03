MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is dead and a man is injured after their vehicle was shot at multiple times following a late Monday night shooting in Madison.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Gallatin Pike near Nesbitt Lane on Monday, Oct. 2.

Metro police reported the two drove to the Madison precinct located on Myatt Drive after the shooting.

Officers told News 2 that they heard a man shouting for help outside the precinct and that’s when they discovered the shooting victims.

The woman was pronounced dead upon arrival at the precinct. Authorities reported she was shot multiple times. Meanwhile, the man sustained at least two gunshot wounds.

According to Metro police, the vehicle the man and woman were traveling in was shot at nearly two dozen times.

Investigators closed a portion of Gallatin Pike as they worked to determine what led to deadly shooting. No suspects are in custody.

No other information was immediately released.