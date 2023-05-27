NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver lost her life following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Brick Church Pike and Trinity Lane early Saturday morning, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported.

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities said the 48-year-old Nashville woman was driving her 2011 Ford Fusion north on Brick Church Pike when, according to a witness, she slowly entered the intersection and started to turn left onto Trinity Lane.

As the woman was turning, a 2007 Toyota Tundra pickup truck — which was heading southbound on Brick Church Pike through the intersection — hit the passenger side of the Ford, officials said.

Police reportedly arrived at the scene of the crash just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.

According to authorities, the officers “observed obvious signs of impairment” on the part of the Toyota driver, 44-year-old Montrell D. Phillips, adding that he was “extremely unsteady on his feet and failed field sobriety tests.”

Officials said Phillips has been charged with driving under the influence, not having proof of insurance, and driving on a revoked license.

Meanwhile, the woman driving the Ford — whose name has not been released by Metro Police — was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died. Efforts to notify her next-of-kin are underway.

Authorities said toxicology tests will be conducted on both drivers, neither of whom was wearing a seatbelt.

According to officials, the woman’s failure to yield the right of way has been ruled the preliminary cause of the crash.