NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 440 in Nashville Sunday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Sunday night in the westbound lane of the I-440 bridge that goes over I-65 at mile marker 4.8.

According to Metro police, a pickup truck was driving in the wrong lane of travel and crashed into a Toyota Corolla. According to an arrest affidavit, Hugo Sanchez Rodriguez, 32, was the driver of a pickup truck that caused the crash.

Metro police said the wrong-way driver of a pickup truck crashed into a Toyota Corolla. The female driver of the Corolla was killed and her passenger was taken to the hospital. Rodriguez was not injured, but police said one of his passengers sustained injuries in the crash.

Rodriguez was still on the scene when officers got there and police say he had obvious signs of impairment like bloodshot, watery eyes, and he was unsteady on his feet, even almost falling at one point. Police said he smelled of alcohol and refused a field sobriety test.

The report stated that Rodriguez ended up passing out in an officer’s patrol car. But, officers are getting a blood test.

Rodriguez has five charges including vehicular homicide by intoxication. He was booked into the Metro jail around 2:30 a.m. Monday and has a total bond set at $300,000.

No other information was immediately released.