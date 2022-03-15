NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a fatal pedestrian crash late Monday night in South Nashville.

It happened just after 10 p.m. near 837 Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Police on the scene told News 2 the woman was wearing dark clothing as she crossed a poorly lit part of the road and was struck by a vehicle. She was not in a crosswalk.

Officials said the male driver of the vehicle saw her and attempted to stop but did not have enough time. After the impact, the driver stayed on the scene.

The female victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

No charges are being filed against the driver at this time. The woman’s identity is still unknown.