NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Lynnbrook Road Thursday morning.
Metro police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m.
Helen Menees, 71, was reportedly driving her 2020 Kia Forte when the car veered into a ditch for unknown reasons. The car hit several trash bins and a mailbox before flipping onto its roof just before Lynnbrook Court.
Menees was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.
No other information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.