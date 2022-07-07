NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Lynnbrook Road Thursday morning.

Metro police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m.

Helen Menees, 71, was reportedly driving her 2020 Kia Forte when the car veered into a ditch for unknown reasons. The car hit several trash bins and a mailbox before flipping onto its roof just before Lynnbrook Court.

Menees was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

No other information was released.