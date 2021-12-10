NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has died after a crash on Interstate 440 Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened just past the Nolensville Pike exit ramp. Donna Ethridge, 78, of Old Hickory was driving a 2020 Lexus RX 350 when, for unknown reasons, she veered off into the grass shoulder.

The SUV went a short distance up an embankment and crashed into a tree. It then rolled down the embankment and flipped upside down. Ethridge was wearing her seatbelt and there were no indications of impairment at the scene, according to police.

Ethridge was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.