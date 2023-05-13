NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed overnight in East Nashville.
Authorities said the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 600 block of South 7th Street.
According to Metro police, one woman was killed in the shooting. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.
A suspect is not in custody and a suspect description was not provided. Officers are investigating what led to the deadly shooting.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.