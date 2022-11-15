NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed at a park in North Nashville late Monday night.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. at Watkins Park located on 17th Avenue North in front of Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School.

According to Metro police, witnesses stated that they saw two females fighting in the park when a small crowd surrounded them and that’s when a man fired several shots in the air and then into the group.

Detectives say a group of women inside a silver sedan transported 19-year-old Terriana Johnson to a hospital following the shooting. Johnson died from her injuries.

Officials say the suspect reportedly left the scene in a dark-colored sedan at a high rate of speed and continued to fire rounds at another group.

Metro police say the women inside the silver sedan told officers they did not know who was responsible for the shooting.

Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School issued the following statement to parents following the shooting.

At approximately 6:55 pm, multiple shots were fired at Watkins Park. Play rehearsal was taking place and coming to an end. No other students were in the building. After MNPD officers arrived and addressed what was taking place in Watkins Park multiple teachers and MNPS Security began connecting students with parents for dismissal from rehearsal. All students are with their families. All students are physically safe. Thank you. Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.