NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a woman was killed in an apparent random shooting in East Nashville late Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Summer Place just after 10 p.m. to respond to reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers told a News 2 crew that a man was seen walking around the area firing shots and then allegedly pointed the gun at a window of an apartment.

Officials say a bullet went through the window of an apartment and struck a woman. The woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she later died.

According to Metro police, the entire incident was caught on video. Authorities said the footage made it easier to identity the suspect.

The victim’s and suspect’s identity has yet to be revealed. No other information was immediately released.