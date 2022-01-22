NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One woman has died following a hit-and-run crash on Elm Hill Pike Friday night.

Metro police said Kathryn Stewart, 37, was walking in the right-hand lane of Elm Hill Pike when she was struck by a Dodge R25 pickup truck.

According to Metro police, there are no sidewalks along the stretch of Elm Hill Pike.

Police said after the crash the Dodge pickup fled the scene but later returned to tell officers that he was the driver involved.

Officers said that the driver of the pickup, 35-year-old Michael Crockett, told police that he did not see Stewart walking on the side of the road.

Metro police observed signs of impairment while communicating with Crockett and a search warrant was obtained for his blood sample.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Crockett was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Metro police say additional charges are pending.