NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash just south of downtown Nashville early Wednesday morning.

Metro police said they responded to the intersection of Green Street and Fairfield Avenue just after 1 a.m. after passerby found a woman lying in the road near the interstate.

Authorities reported that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

At this time, Metro police say they are working to determine who hit the woman. A description of a suspect vehicle has not been provided.

No other information was immediately released.