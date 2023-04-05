BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police have identified the woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Bellevue on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 7500 block of Sawyer Brown Road.

Preliminary investigations show that 37-year-old Stephanie Evans, of Nashville, was driving northbound on Sawyer Brown Road in a PT Cruiser.

Officers say Evans’ vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve, hit a mailbox and struck a tree. Evans was not wearing a seat belt, according to Metro police.

As a matter of routine, officials say toxicology testing will be conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

No other information was immediately released.