NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville early Sunday morning.
The crash happened on Nolensville Pike at Cotton Lane. According to Metro police, the 26-year-old woman, of Nashville, was driving her Nissan Rogue south on Nolensville Pike when she left the roadway for reasons unknown and struck a utility pole.
Officers say the 26-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Efforts to locate her family are underway
Metro police say the 18-year-old passenger in the Nissan sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Officials say a toxicology test will be conducted to determine whether impairment played a role in the crash.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.