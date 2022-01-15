NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are facing charges after a woman was killed in a crash after pulling out of a driveway Friday night.

Metro police said 30-year-old Alexandra Lloyd was in the passenger seat of a Chevrolet S-10 truck that was pulling out of a driveway on Gallatin Pike North when the vehicle was struck.

According to Metro police, a Honda Civic traveling at a high rate of speed collided into the Chevrolet S-10 splitting the truck into two pieces.

Lloyd was transported to Skyline Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Lloyd’s husband, and driver of the Chevrolet truck, 34-year-old Jeremy Mooneyhan was also transported to Skyline Medical Center where a search warrant for his blood sample was obtained.

Detectives stated that they found multiple needles, two doses of Narcan, a small drug kit with white powder, and needles and a tourniquet inside the Chevrolet.

Officers charged Mooneyhan with driving under intoxication, simple possession, simple possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, and proof of financial responsibility.

Detectives also obtained a search warrant for a blood sample from the driver of the Honda Civic after he admitted to consuming alcohol.

The driver of the Honda, 18-year-old Felix Perez-Morente, was charged with consumption of alcohol under 21, aggravated assault by reckless conduct with the use of a deadly weapon, vehicular homicide by intoxication, proof of financial responsibility, and not having a driver’s license.