NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was killed when her vehicle went off the interstate and crashed into a wall north of downtown Nashville late Wednesday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Jackson Street, which runs perpendicular to Interstates 40/65 on the west side of the loop.

Metro police reported the driver came off the interstate and the vehicle crashed through a fence onto Jackson Street before it hit a pole and wall.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

No additional information was immediately released.