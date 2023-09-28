NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was killed when her vehicle went off the interstate and crashed into a wall north of downtown Nashville late Wednesday night.
The crash happened just before 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Jackson Street, which runs perpendicular to Interstates 40/65 on the west side of the loop.
Metro police reported the driver came off the interstate and the vehicle crashed through a fence onto Jackson Street before it hit a pole and wall.
The driver was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.