NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is in jail on animal cruelty charges stemming from an incident in May 2022.

An indictment says Kelley Gambill of Nashville has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, possession of a controlled substance with intent and unlicensed practice of medicine.

According to the indictment, on May 11, 2022, Gambill did intentionally, with aggravated cruelty and with no justifiable purpose, “kill, maim, torture, crush, burn, drown, suffocate, mutilate, starve, or otherwise cause serious physical injury, a substantial risk of death, or death to a companion animal.”

In regard to the possession of a controlled substance with intent charge, authorities found substances containing buprenorphine, a Schedule III controlled substance, in Gambill’s home, according to the indictment.

Lastly, the indictment says Gambill practiced or tried to practice veterinary in Tennessee without having complied with the state’s licensing requirements.

