NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The woman sought for her involvement in an ongoing phone scam has turned herself in.

Metro police say 38-year-old Sarah Hamilton surrendered herself Wednesday. She was booked into the Metro Jail on felony theft charges involving six different fraud cases. The first case was reported in March and the most recent one was reported in May.

In early July 2022, police reported two men and one woman fell victim to the scam that reportedly starts with a man calling the victims, saying he has knowledge of their address and other personal info and that he is with the sheriff’s office. He then goes on to tell the victims that warrants are out for their arrests, and that if they paid cash, the charges would be dismissed.

Sarah Hamilton (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Rather than meet in an office, he orders his victims to go to a courtyard in the 1200 block of 4th Avenue North in downtown Nashville. While there, a woman, now identified as Hamilton, reportedly meets with the victims and identifies herself as “Debra Cook”.

Hamilton reportedly collects cash payments from the victims, who then sign official looking paperwork. Hamilton then leaves to supposedly make copies, but never returns.

Metro police would like to remind the public that no member of law enforcement will ever solicit money. The public is urged to exercise caution when giving personal information to someone who is not a confirmed and trusted source.