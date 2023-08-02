NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was injured overnight in a shooting that occurred at an intersection in East Nashville.

The shooting was reported just after midnight at the intersection of South 7th Street and Sylvan Street on Wednesday, August 2.

According to Metro police, the female victim was sitting inside a vehicle when she was shot.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries that were sustained in the shooting.

At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.