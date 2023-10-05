NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was injured when she was caught in the crossfire during a shootout outside a market south of downtown Nashville early Friday morning.

The shooting happened outside Marley’s Market on Lafayette Street around 4 a.m.

Metro police reported two people began shooting at each other when a woman was hit. Investigators believe she was either walking into or coming out of the market when the shooters were having a confrontation.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately released.