NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was injured when she was caught in the crossfire during a shootout outside a market south of downtown Nashville early Friday morning.
The shooting happened outside Marley’s Market on Lafayette Street around 4 a.m.
Metro police reported two people began shooting at each other when a woman was hit. Investigators believe she was either walking into or coming out of the market when the shooters were having a confrontation.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.