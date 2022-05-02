NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police were called to Printers Alley early Sunday morning after a woman was reportedly hit on the head with a bottle.

Officials responded to 222 Printers Alley around midnight and spoke with multiple witnesses who allegedly saw a fight between Christopher Baker, 41, and a separate woman. Police documents said the woman was seen spilling a drink on Baker who then turned around and threw a bottle toward her.

However, officials said Baker missed and ended up hitting the victim in the back of her head. According to police, the assault left a visible injury on the back of the victim’s head.

Authorities said the incident was caught on camera. Baker was later taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

He was released after making bail Monday afternoon.