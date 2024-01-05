NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot while inside a home south of downtown Nashville Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 80 block of Lewis Street just before 6 a.m.

Metro police reported a woman in her 30s was inside a home when multiple shots came into the house and struck her in the leg. She was taken to an area hospital with non-critical injuries.

Investigators believe the victim was not targeted.

No additional information was immediately released.