NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a woman was hospitalized following a shooting in East Nashville early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of South Fifth Street.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Metro police reported the victim was injured from either a bullet graze or glass broken during the shooting. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
No additional information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.