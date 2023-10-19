NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a woman was hospitalized following a shooting in East Nashville early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of South Fifth Street.

Metro police reported the victim was injured from either a bullet graze or glass broken during the shooting. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.