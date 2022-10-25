NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Madison man was cited after hitting a pedestrian with his car Tuesday morning in downtown Nashville.

Metro police said 65-year-old James Smallwood was issued a misdemeanor state citation for failure to yield resulting in bodily injury after hitting a 65-year-old woman with his Mitsubishi Lancer.

The woman was crossing James Robertson Parkway at the intersection of 7th Avenue North when she was hit. She was reportedly hit while in the crosswalk and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Smallwood showed no signs of impairment on scene and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.