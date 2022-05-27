EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was hospitalized, and dozens of shell casings were found after a shooting late Thursday night in East Nashville.

Metro Nashville police said they originally responded to a shots fired call around 10:28 p.m. in the 500 block of South 7th Street. Officers that responded to the scene said more than 70 shell casings from three different guns were found.

Police also told News 2 a woman who was shot in the thigh and went to the hospital on her own. No other victims were reported in the incident.

So far, no arrests have been made and a motive has yet to be determined.