NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After more than two years of investigating, Metro Police arrested a woman earlier this week in connection with a fatal South Nashville shooting.

Police said a grand jury has indicted Tiffany McMutuary, 33, for the death of her boyfriend, Anthony Davis, 38.

Tiffany McMutuary (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

They were inside her Swiss Avenue apartment on Dec. 21, 2020, when the shooting happened, according to authorities.

At the time, McMutuary claimed the shooting was in self-defense, officials said.

According to investigators, she told them Davis had grabbed her by the neck in an argument and threatened to kill her.

When she got away, McMutuary grabbed his gun from another room, police reported. She shot Davis after he allegedly went after her again.

McMutuary was indicted on a voluntary manslaughter charge and arrested on Tuesday, April 4, authorities said. She is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond.