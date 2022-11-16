NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A knock on the door in the night led to one woman being hit in the head with a wrench and her car stolen.

Police responded to a home on 25th Avenue North in reference to an assault on Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found the victim with a cut on her head and covered in blood.

The victim told police she heard a knock at the door and when she opened the door, Anetria Faust, 32, struck her in the head with a wrench.

The victim told officers she and Faust had a verbal exchange outside before Faust left the scene in her vehicle. Police added the victim agreed to press charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, the two women had a separate relationship with a mutual partner but were not together.

Faust was charged with felony aggravated burglary with a $10,000 bond.