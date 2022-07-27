MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a woman was hit and killed while walking along Gallatin Pike early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Gallatin Pike at Cude Lane near Rivergate Parkway in Madison. According to Metro police, a 23-year-old woman and her boyfriend were walking northbound on the east side of the roadway when the woman, for unknown reasons, crossed Gallatin Pike and was hit by a Nissan Titan pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup stopped immediately after the crash and called 911, according to Metro police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her boyfriend stayed on the side of the roadway and was not injured. The Medical Examiner’s Office will work to positively identify the woman and will also conduct toxicology tests to determine whether impairment was a contributing factor to the crash.

The southbound lanes of Gallatin Pike remained closed as officials investigated the scene early Wednesday morning. All lanes of travel have since reopened

No other information was immediately available.