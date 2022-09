NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was hit by a WeGo Star train just south of downtown Nashville Wednesday evening.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Anthes Drive for reports of a train that hit a pedestrian. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been hit.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Authorities on scene tell News 2 buses are on their way to pick up passengers who were on the train.