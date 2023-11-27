NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a woman was found with a gunshot wound outside Nissan Stadium.

Officers told News 2 the victim was shot in a different location and drove herself to a Nissan Stadium parking lot where she called for help.

The victim was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.

No suspect information was released.