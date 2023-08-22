NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

Police said first responders found the woman at around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Litton Avenue in East Nashville. The woman was reportedly shot at another location and then drove herself to the intersection where she called for help.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and her condition is unknown at this time.

No other information was released.