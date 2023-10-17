NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been almost 16 years since a woman’s body was found along the Cumberland River and Metro police say they are still seeking information on the cold case.

On Oct. 18, 2007 Caroline Grollnek-Langley was found dead along an embankment at the Cumberland River in East Nashville.

Langley was found by on the banks by an employee of Alley-Cassetty Brick located on Oldham Street, which is a business in East Nashville. Authorities reported that she died of “multiple blunt force injuries.”

Investigators believe someone has information on her murder. Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.