NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Homicide Unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in the backseat of a stolen car on Tuesday.

Charley Marie Koole, 40, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the backseat of a Dodge Charger on Paragon Mills Road.

The Charger was reportedly stolen in a “strong-armed” robbery in December.

Surveillance video revealed the vehicle had been parked in the same location since Jan. 15. It’s unclear if Koole was dead inside the vehicle at that time as well.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.