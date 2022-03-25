NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman police said was found asleep in a Nashville preschool was charged early Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to a burglary at Hart to Heart Learning Daycare located at on 2nd Avenue South. A warrant said when officials arrived, they found Leanna Sims asleep in the “baby room” of the daycare and escorted her out.

Sims reportedly told officers she was looking for a warm place to sleep and got in through an unlocked front door after hours. Police said she also admitted to eating some food items from the daycare’s refrigerator.

Sims was charged with felony burglary.