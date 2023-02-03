NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities said they have arrested a woman accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Midtown Nashville back in late October.

More than three months after the hit-and-run, News 2 learned police have charged 24-year-old Julia Naldjian with vehicular homicide, along with other charges, in connection with the incident.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place around 10 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2022, near the intersection of Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North.

Police said 61-year-old Amelia Lamping, who was visiting Nashville from Ohio, and her husband were trying to cross Charlotte Pike using the crosswalk at 22nd Avenue North when she was hit.

Lamping was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she reportedly died from her injuries.

The next day, a tip led police to an abandoned silver Alfa Romeo sedan near Van Buren Street and 2nd Avenue North, which had front end damage consistent with the deadly crash.

“Nothing will ever change the immense loss we have experienced, but we want the individual to be held responsible for this horrific crime,” Lamping’s husband told News 2.

According to an arrest affidavit for Naldjian, a search of the Alfa Romeo led to the recovery of a Centennial Hospital medical badge issued to “Julia, RN Nursing Services.” The hospital supervisor confirmed to authorities that Naldjian was employed as an ICU nurse.

The affidavit stated Naldjian and a coworker had gone out to a bar along Demonbreun Street on Oct. 27, 2022, where they allegedly consumed multiple alcoholic drinks.

Also in the document, a witness reported seeing the Alfa Romeo pass by her when she turned onto Charlotte Pike; hit one of the two pedestrians in the crosswalk at 22nd Avenue North; and continue eastbound on Charlotte Pike, fleeing the scene.

“The defendant never stopped to render aid and provide her information, did not give notice to the local police informing them of this crash, and has not forwarded a written report of this crash to the Department of Safety,” the affidavit stated. “The defendant was traveling above the posted speed limit and created a substantial risk of death to the pedestrians in the approaching crosswalk.”

Naldjian is reportedly due back in court on Feb. 24.