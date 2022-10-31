NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was charged with felony aggravated assault after what appeared to be a road rage incident in Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim called police Sunday stating that another driver was chasing him. Dispatchers told him to drive to the North Precinct to meet with officers.

The report stated that as the victim drove down Jefferson Street to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, the suspect, identified as Whitney Manning, tried to cut him off and pull up next to him. When the victim got to a red light at Monroe Street, he said Manning hit his vehicle two times, one of which caused his car to scoot forward.

As the victim drove south on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, he saw police blue lights so he drove over the median and turned south with the suspect still following.

The police officer then caught up with both vehicles. According to the report, the victim stopped and the suspect stopped in the median, where she was ordered out of the vehicle and taken into custody.

The victim told police the incident began around the 5000 block of Charlotte Avenue with Manning following him, passing him, and trying to get next to him. He said he called police when she hit his vehicle at a stop sign near 22nd Avenue and Clifton Avenue. Also, the victim said the suspect got out of her car at least twice and tried to confront him. Police said the victim was visibly shaken up and emotional when speaking to the officer.

Officers noted in the arrest report that neither of the cars had severe damage but there were scuff marks on the vehicles that matched with the victim’s statements.

Manning reportedly told police the victim “flicked her off, and hit her car, so she chased him and ended up where police found them.”

Manning was booked into the Metro jail around just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday and her bond was set at $10,000.