NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is in jail after she reportedly drove her truck through a North Nashville store after getting into an argument with her boyfriend.

According to Metro police, 33-year-old Tasha Bradley was arguing with her boyfriend outside the Family Dollar on Clifton Avenue Monday afternoon. Bradley then allegedly drove her pickup truck through the glass entrance and reportedly even drove around inside the store, trying to find her boyfriend.

She has since been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and felony vandalism.

No other information was released.