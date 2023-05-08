NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is in jail after she reportedly drove her truck through a North Nashville store after getting into an argument with her boyfriend.
According to Metro police, 33-year-old Tasha Bradley was arguing with her boyfriend outside the Family Dollar on Clifton Avenue Monday afternoon. Bradley then allegedly drove her pickup truck through the glass entrance and reportedly even drove around inside the store, trying to find her boyfriend.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
She has since been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and felony vandalism.
No other information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.