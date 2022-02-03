NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman died in a fire at her home Wednesday night.

Police say investigators with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a home on Quail Court East after hearing reports of several men running from the home. A short time later, the upstairs bedroom was engulfed in flames.

The victim has been identified as Angela Shands; she was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died. The Medical Examiner’s Office has not determined a cause of death. Foul play has not been ruled out.

Investigators are trying to identify those who ran from the home. Anyone who may have seen them or knows who they are is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.