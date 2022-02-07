NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police report a woman has died after being struck by a car Friday morning in Midtown.

According to police, 70-year-old Dorris Woodall was hit by a Chrysler 300 in a gas station parking lot in the 2100 block of Charlotte Avenue. The preliminary investigation shows Woodall was hit after the driver of the Chrysler said he couldn’t see her due to a brick support post blocking his view.

Woodall was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died the same day of the crash.

Police said there were no signs of impairment at the scene.