NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The woman critically injured when her vehicle fell from a parking structure at Saint Thomas Midtown hospital has died.

Metro police say 73-year-old Patsy Pinckard of Centerville died Thursday morning after her Toyota Tacoma fell off the fourth floor of a Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage on 21st Avenue North on August 10. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Further investigation revealed Pinckard was driving in the public parking garage when she pulled into a spot when, for unknown reasons, the Tacoma went through the cable barriers and off the fourth-floor deck of the garage.

Pinckard was wearing a seatbelt and police found no signs of impairment at the scene.