NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 33-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Bellevue Monday evening.

The crash happened on Poplar Creek Road off Rolling River Parkway.

Metro police reported Echo D. Cummins was traveling westbound when her Nissan Maxima went off the right side of the road at a curve.

She then overcorrected to the left side and struck a utility pole, according to Metro police.

She reportedly was not wearing her seatbelt. Witnesses told officers Cummins was driving erratically prior to the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.