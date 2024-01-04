NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was killed early Thursday morning when she was hit by a train in South Nashville.
The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. near the 900 block of Currey Road, which is a residential area.
Metro police reported the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The scene was clear by 3:45 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.