NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing multiple charges following a Sunday morning shooting in Midtown Nashville that resulted in the death of a woman he was dating.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting took place inside 38-year-old Tabitha Oglesby’s Edgefield apartment in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue South around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Authorities said they responded to Oglesby’s home after her 19-year-old son called 911 about his mother being assaulted by her boyfriend.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Oglesby critically wounded.

Not only was 44-year-old Robert Grayson present at the scene, but police said they retrieved a handgun from his pocket.

Meanwhile, Oglesby was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she later died, officials said.

According to Metro police, Grayson said in an interview that he and Oglesby were dating. They reportedly got in an argument before the shooting, so he left the apartment, but when he came back later, the argument reignited and turned into a physical fight.

Even though Oglesby’s son tried to intervene, he ended up running for help after Grayson allegedly pulled out a firearm and threatened to kill them both, authorities said.

Police announced Sunday night that Grayson, who has been charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault, is being held in lieu of $575,000 bond.