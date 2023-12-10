NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman lost her life following a Saturday night collision at the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Chester Avenue.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 34-year-old Tayla Tipton was driving a Jeep south on Gallatin Pike when she tried to turn left onto Chester Avenue around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. The driver of a northbound Lexus SUV told authorities he was unable to avoid hitting the Jeep.

Tipton was reportedly brought to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where she died.

Meanwhile, the Lexus driver — who was wearing a seatbelt and showed no signs of impairment — only sustained minor injuries, officials said.

Witnesses told police the northbound and southbound drivers on Gallatin Pike had the green light at the intersection, but there is no left turn arrow.

Authorities said the preliminary contributing factor for the deadly crash appears to be Tipton’s failure to yield the right of way.

No additional details have been released about this incident.