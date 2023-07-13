NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has died after being shot Wednesday night in South Nashville.
Metro police said the shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Winthorne Drive near Murfreesboro Pike and Briley Parkway.
Investigators told News 2 the woman was shot in her vehicle and died at the scene.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.