NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has died after being shot Wednesday night in South Nashville.

Metro police said the shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Winthorne Drive near Murfreesboro Pike and Briley Parkway.

Investigators told News 2 the woman was shot in her vehicle and died at the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time.