NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An elderly woman has died after she was run over by her own vehicle that was left in gear Monday evening.

According to Metro police on scene, the woman, 72, pulled into the driveway of her friend’s home on American Road in West Nashville and got out to move a trash can that was in her way.

However, police said she left her vehicle in gear instead of park, causing the vehicle to roll back and run her over. She died from her injuries, according to police.

No other information was released.