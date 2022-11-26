NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Dickerson Pike Friday evening.

Metro police said the crash happened at around 6:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Gordon Terrace.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was in the middle of one of the northbound lanes when she was hit by a 2007 Lexus sedan. The driver, identified as 47-year-old Johnathan Davis, remained at the scene and told police he looked down at something in his car, looked up and saw the woman immediately in front of him, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died. She had no identification with her, but police believe she was 65 years old and lived nearby.

Police said Davis showed no signs of impairment and was not charged in connection with the crash, but was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant.

The investigation remains ongoing.